Car crashes off I-75 and into backlot of Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car landed in the back lot of Rieck Services on Wadsworth Street in Dayton after it had crashed off northbound I-75 on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:39 p.m. The car was upside down in the back lot when emergency crews arrived. It was resting against a semi-trailer.

A woman driving the vehicle was partially ejected. She was still trapped in the vehicle according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Follow WDTN.com and 2 NEWS for more information on this story.

