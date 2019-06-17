Car crashes into tree off I-675, one person injured

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a car launched off I-675 in Beavercreek and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened just before 7:30 pm Sunday.

Authorities say the car was traveling on I-675 northbound near Exit 17 in Beavercreek when it left the road and crashed into the tree.

There is no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

