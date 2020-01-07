Car crashes into home on Gramont Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Dayton early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Father Francis Tandoh lives in the house that was hit on the 100 block of Gramont Ave. and said he’s thankful the damage was minimal.

It happened around 2:45 Tuesday morning.

Tandoh said he heard a loud boom and when he walked out he saw two people lying on the ground and one more trapped in the car.

“I was all the time being grateful to God that it was not school time during the day when the kids are here when it happened,” said Tandoh.

That’s because the car barreled through a school’s playground next door before it hit his house.

He said he sees that car quite a bit and he believes they live nearby.

He hopes something can be done to make the area safer.

“We can put three or four speed bumps because people run through here,” said Tandoh. “Even though it’s 25, people go more like 45 mph.”

All three occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.