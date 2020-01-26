Car crash causes lane closures in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road near the I-675 exit was causing traffic delays. According to Fairborn Police dispatchers, all eastbound lanes are now clear after being shut down earlier this evening. The accident happened just before 7:30 this evening.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.