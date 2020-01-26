Car crash causes lane closures in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road near the I-675 exit was causing traffic delays. According to Fairborn Police dispatchers, all eastbound lanes are now clear after being shut down earlier this evening. The accident happened just before 7:30 this evening.

