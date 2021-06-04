Captains top Dragons 8-4

Eastlake, OHIO (WDTN) – Lake County starting pitcher Tanner Burns fired six scoreless innings as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-4 on Friday night. The Captains have won three of the first four games in the six-game series.

The game was a low-scoring encounter through five innings. Lake County scored two runs in the third to take a 2-0 lead and held that margin before adding single runs in the sixth and seventh to extend their lead to 4-0. They added four more in the eighth to jump ahead 8-0 before the Dayton offense came to life in the ninth. Dayton collected four hits including three extra base hits in the ninth to score four runs and close out the scoring.

Dayton finished the night with 10 hits. Michael Siani led the way with a double and triple. Alex McGarry and Victor Ruiz each had a single and double. Francisco Urbaez had one hit to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. Urbaez is batting .394 over his last 10 games.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis (0-4) suffered the loss. He worked five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits with five walks and eight strikeouts. Dayton relievers struggled for the fourth straight night in the series. The Dragons bullpen has been charged with 16 runs in eight and one-third innings in the series.

The Dragons (15-13) remained one and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division standings. The Whitecaps lost to Great Lakes on Friday.

Up Next: The Dragons battle Lake County (14-14) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 4.35) will start for the Dragons against Kevin Coulter (2-0, 6.91). The series will conclude on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Next at Home: Dayton opens a 12-game, 13-day homestand on Tuesday, June 8 against the Great Lakes Loons as Day Air Ballpark returns to full capacity. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.