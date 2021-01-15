Wilmington man federally charged after attending US Capitol riot

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Wilmington man was federally charged after attending the Capitol riots for making interstate threats and threatening a witness, according to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers.

Justin Stoll, 40, was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force Friday morning and appeared in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati the same day. His crimes arise from posts he allegedly made online about his participation in the Capitol riot.

According to a written affidavit supporting the complaint against Stoll, he used the username “Th3RealHuckleberry” on the app Clapper and on YouTube to post videos.

As evidence, authorities reviewed Stoll’s videos leading up to and during the Capitol riot. In one he asked viewers if he should wear a black U.S. flag shirt to Washington D.C. because “if you are an enemy combatant, you will be shot on sight.”

In a video posted during the riot Stoles allegedly said: ““D.C.’s a war zone!…You ain’t got enough cops, baby! We are at war at the Capitol…. We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”

DeVillers said in a statement that according to court documents Stoll received comments from people concerned about his YouTube videos and he recorded a video responding to them. In this video, he said:

“Well, that shows your [expletive] ignorance because, clearly, the capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen. Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy’s not stupid. [Wink.] Third, if you ever in your [expletive] existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother [expletive] maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting.”

Interstate communication of a threat is a federal crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison. Tampering with a witness through intimidation carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.