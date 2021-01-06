COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Attorney for the southern half of Ohio said that he will prosecute any person from the area who may have committed crimes during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, issued the statement on social media, writing, “Make no mistake… Federal crimes were committed today at our nation’s Capital building. Anyone who traveled from the Southern District of Ohio with the intent to commit such crimes will be prosecuted in the Southern District of Ohio.”
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at disrupting the counting of Electoral College votes after Trump lost re-election to Democrat Joe Biden.
Lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, had to be rushed from the Capitol, interrupting challenges to the vote-counting.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- U.S. Attorney DeVillers says he will prosecute Capitol rioters from Ohio
- Watch as law enforcement clear out area in front of the US Capitol Complex
- Public Health ready to vaccinate more Phase 1A eligible groups
- World leaders react as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol: ‘Disgraceful scenes’
- Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff; Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate