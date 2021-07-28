Two more Miami Valley residents arrested for involvement in Capitol riot

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI’s Cincinnati office reported Wednesday that two more people from the Miami Valley have been arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Therese Borgerding, of Piqua, and Walter Messer, of Englewood, are the latest people arrested by law enforcement for crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol.

Today the #FBI arrested Therese Borgerding of Piqua, OH and Walter Messer of Englewood, OH. Both were arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Details on the cases: https://t.co/ycLj3sln7J pic.twitter.com/JWH1iUaZzh — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) July 28, 2021

Both were charged with the following offenses:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings

Borgerding and Messer are among several other Miami Valley residents arrested for their involvement: including a couple in the Oath Keepers out of Champaign County, another couple out of nearby Warren County and a man from Huber Heights.

Documents for both Borgerding and Messer are below:

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.