COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men from central Ohio who plead guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building have been sentenced.

Derek Jancart, of Canal Winchester, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in prison and $500 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, a concerned citizen alerted the FBI on Feb. 9 to Facebook posts made by Jancart. The complaint says a family member then confirmed that Jancart was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and text messages confirmed his presence inside the Capitol building.

Erik Rau received the same sentence — 45 days in prison and $500 in restitution.

According to a criminal complaint from the FBI, Rau was identified after Jancart was arrested. Jancart was shown photos of people inside the building, and he identified Rau, documents state. On the same day, Rau contacted the U.S. Marshals office on his own.

Both men pleaded guilty in July to Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of not more than $5.000.