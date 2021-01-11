Sen. Brown calls for the resignation of Hawley, Cruz

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) walks near the Senate Chamber during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Friday, Senators are expected to debate and then vote on whether to include additional witnesses and documents. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) — United States Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has called for two Republican senators’ resignations in a tweet posted on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Brown tweeted Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) must resign or be expelled from Congress by the Senate.

Both @HawleyMO and @SenTedCruz have betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy.



I am calling for their immediate resignations.



If they do not resign, the Senate must expel them. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 9, 2021

Both Hawley and Cruz led objection to the Electoral College vote.

Brown joins other lawmakers in calling for their resignation. In his tweet, Brown says if neither Hawley or Cruz do not resign, the Senate must expel them.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Brown called for an invocation of the 25th Amendment.