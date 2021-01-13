Rep. Mike Turner releases statement after House votes to impeach Pres. Trump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Wednesday following the House vote to impeach President Trump.

Turner said the following:

Last week’s assault on the Capitol, the Constitution, and our democracy was reprehensible. A violent mob rioted and stormed the Capitol in a futile attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election. They failed. In less than a week, President Trump is leaving office disgraced and discredited for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. However, Speaker Pelosi’s snap impeachment is absent due process, hearings, witnesses and violates our responsibilities under the Constitution. For these reasons, I could not support it.

Rep. Mike Turner
