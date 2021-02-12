Prosecutors say Champaign County woman was waiting for Trump directions ahead of inauguration

This undated photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Jessica Watkins. Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both from Ohio, are being held at a county jail in Dayton, after being arrested Monday,Jan. 18, 2021. Watkins and Crowl, two self-described militia members, are facing federal charges that they participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. (Montgomery County Jail via AP).

WASHINGTON (WDTN/NBC NEWS) – A Champaign woman arrested after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 now faces federal charges.

In a motion seeking pretrial detention of Jessica Watkins, prosecutors said she texted in early November, “Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit. The POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will.”

In a later text on Dec. 29, she texted that she planned to go to Washington on January 6 because “Trump wants all able-bodied Patriots to come,” the memo says.

This undated photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Donovan Crowl. Crowl and Jessica Watkins, both from Ohio, are being held at a county jail in Dayton, after being arrested Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Watkins and Crowl, two self-described militia members are facing federal charges that they participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. (Montgomery County Jail via AP)

Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, were both identified by federal agents after participating in the U.S. Capitol riot with other members of a militia organization. According to court documents, both are members of the Ohio State Regular Militia, a dues-paying subset of the Oath Keepers.

The agents that filed the affidavit in favor of charging them identified the Oath Keepers as “a large but loosely organized collection of militia who believe that the federal government has been coopted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”

Watkins’ profile on the app Parler also alleges that she is a Commanding Officer of the Ohio State Regular Militia.

Authorities said Watkins posted a video to her Parler account with the message: “Yeah. We stormed the Capitol today. Teargassed, the whole, 9. Pushed our way into the Rotunda. Made it into the Senate even. The news is lying (even Fox) about the Historical Events we created today.”

Watkins, a military veteran, is accused of conspiring with other members of The Oath Keepers militia group to undertake violent action to prevent Joe Biden from being inaugurated. She was arrested Jan. 17, and two others were charged with conspiring with her.

“Watkins and her co-conspirators formed a subset of the most extreme insurgents that plotted then tried to execute a sophisticated plan to forcibly stop the results of the presidential election from taking effect,” prosecutors said.