MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Washington D.C. was plunged into chaos as violent protesters stormed the the Capitol while a joint session of Congress was convened to certify the Electoral College’s votes. Many have called it an unprecedented day, and Dr. Mark Caleb Smith agrees.
Smith, the director of political studies at Cedarville University, believes Wednesday’s protests were clearly aimed at interrupting the certification of votes — a goal they only temporarily accomplished.
“Legally I would call it sedition. An illegal action trying to frustrate the working of our federal government in a very particular way,” Smith said.
Smith said he is typically slow to blame people in political situations like this, but he’s hard pressed to not say some of it lies with President Donald Trump. He believes Trump’s actions over the past several months have contributed to the violence Wednesday.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Political expert weighs in on the chaos at the Capitol
- Gov. DeWine reacts to U.S. Capitol riot, says Americans should trust election process
- Man says San Diego woman killed in Capitol siege was his wife
- Kelly Loeffler, others now say they won’t object to Biden victory certification
- What is the 25th Amendment? Here’s why people are asking in wake of DC violence