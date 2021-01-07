Political expert weighs in on the chaos at the Capitol

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Washington D.C. was plunged into chaos as violent protesters stormed the the Capitol while a joint session of Congress was convened to certify the Electoral College’s votes. Many have called it an unprecedented day, and Dr. Mark Caleb Smith agrees.

Smith, the director of political studies at Cedarville University, believes Wednesday’s protests were clearly aimed at interrupting the certification of votes — a goal they only temporarily accomplished.

“Legally I would call it sedition. An illegal action trying to frustrate the working of our federal government in a very particular way,” Smith said.

Smith said he is typically slow to blame people in political situations like this, but he’s hard pressed to not say some of it lies with President Donald Trump. He believes Trump’s actions over the past several months have contributed to the violence Wednesday.