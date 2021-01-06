Ohio leaders react to protests at US capitol

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WDTN) — Ohio’s politicians and public leaders from both sides of the isle are shocked after protesters stormed our nation’s capitol while a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College’s votes.

I am appalled at what is occurring in the US Capitol right now. President Trump needs to call for an end to this violence and permit Congress to facilitate a peaceful transition of power. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) January 6, 2021

Senator Sherrod Brown shared that his staff and him are safe after. Rep. Mike Turner, AG Dave Yost and Rep. Jim Jordan all condemn the violence. Others are asking those protesting to support the Capitol Police by keeping things peaceful.

My staff and I are safe.



The violence at the Capitol needs to end now.



The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

The situation at the U.S. Capitol is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 6, 2021

Governor Mike DeWine is calling on President Donald Trump to call off the demonstrators. His full statement is:

“This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

History will not look kindly on those who enabled this attack on our democracy by refusing to have the moral courage to stand up to the soon to be former president. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) January 6, 2021

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley had this to say: “This is is a shameful moment in our nation’s history. Every elected official – including, unfortunately, many in Ohio – who fanned the flames of President Trump’s lies or failed to condemn them shares responsibility. History will not look kindly on those who enabled this attack on our democracy by refusing to have the moral courage to stand up to the soon to be former president.”

The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 6, 2021

I condemn the storming of the Capitol. This is not protest, but lawlessness.



My prayers are with the law enforcement officers trying to restore order. — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) January 6, 2021

Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 6, 2021

I want to thank the Capitol Police for its dedicated service and for keeping everyone–from members to staff–safe. I have every confidence that they will be able to handle this situation. — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) January 6, 2021

