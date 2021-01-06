Ohio leaders react to protests at US capitol

(WDTN) — Ohio’s politicians and public leaders from both sides of the isle are shocked after protesters stormed our nation’s capitol while a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College’s votes.
Senator Sherrod Brown shared that his staff and him are safe after. Rep. Mike Turner, AG Dave Yost and Rep. Jim Jordan all condemn the violence. Others are asking those protesting to support the Capitol Police by keeping things peaceful.
Governor Mike DeWine is calling on President Donald Trump to call off the demonstrators. His full statement is:
“This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not.”Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley had this to say: “This is is a shameful moment in our nation’s history. Every elected official – including, unfortunately, many in Ohio – who fanned the flames of President Trump’s lies or failed to condemn them shares responsibility. History will not look kindly on those who enabled this attack on our democracy by refusing to have the moral courage to stand up to the soon to be former president.”
WDTN.com will update this when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Five Rivers MetroParks offers socially-distant alternatives for meeting fitness resolutions
- What’s inside the U.S. Capitol?
- Members of congress told to don gas masks
- Pentagon says all 1,100 DC National Guard members deployed amid protests
- Demonstrators invade offices of lawmakers inside U.S. Capitol