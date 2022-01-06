DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One year after the Capitol riots took place, Ohio lawmakers like Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown continue the push to prosecute those who took part in the insurrection.

“I thought everybody in the country would agree that this is wrong. Yet, if this was wrong the offenders should be prosecuted and we should get to the bottom of it,” said Brown.

In a statement Senator Rob Portman said:

The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a symbol of American democracy, is a stain on our nation’s history and we need to be sure it never happens again. The joint bipartisan report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules Committee, which I co-authored, highlighted the significant intelligence and security failures leading up to and on January 6 and proposed changes to ensure that events like January 6 never happen again. As we mark one year since the breach of the Capitol, I am continuing to perform oversight to ensure that federal agencies are implementing the recommendations made in our report. Some of these recommendations have already been implemented. But more work remains, and I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure the rest of them are fully implemented as well. Senator Rob Portman

Brown said the riot heightened the political divide. “One-third of American voters still think that Biden wasn’t legitimately elected a fourth of American voters think violence is okay in pursuit of your party winning in politics is really troubling.”

During a news conference Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said what binds Americans are our beliefs. “We are bound by a belief in the constitution, a belief in the bill of rights, a belief in freedom, a belief in the rule of law, a belief that we can conduct elections and conduct elections fairly,” DeWine said.