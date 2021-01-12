No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump’s widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory include Wyoming’s newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, said Tuesday that she supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot last week.

Cheney and Rep. John Katko of New York, were the first House Republicans to announce they would vote to impeach Trump.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” Katko said in a statement.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is the highest ranking Republican to call for his ouster.