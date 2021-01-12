No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, said Tuesday that she supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot last week.
Cheney and Rep. John Katko of New York, were the first House Republicans to announce they would vote to impeach Trump.
“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” Katko said in a statement.
Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is the highest ranking Republican to call for his ouster.
