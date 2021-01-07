Local political parties divided on President Trump’s involvement with Capitol Hill riots

Many President-Elect Biden supporters feel President Trump is responsible for the attack on Capitol Hill. The presidents supporters disagree.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO (WDTN) – Following the attacks on Capitol Hill Wednesday, many people are divided when deciding who’s to blame for the violence and corruption. Many of President-elect Biden’s supporters feel President Trump encouraged people to cause violence on the Capitol, following a speech he gave to thousands of Trump fans.

“President Trump did rile them up. He’s been lying to them for a few months that this was a rigged election that was stolen from him. What happened yesterday was a shame, a stain on our democracy,” said Montgomery County’s Democratic Chairman Mark Owens.

However, others, like former 2016 Ohio Trump Campaign Director Rob Scott, feel those allegations are false.

“The feeling that the election that the election wasn’t transparent. There’s a lot of frustration. The last four years the mainstream media and the democratic party has done nothing but undermine this president,” said Scott.

The aftermath of Capitol Hill’s attack resulted in over 50 arrests, and four deaths. Both Owens and Scott feel they’re parties are working towards a better future.

“I think that Joe Biden is going to do everything he can to make the country better…but I think he’s got an uphill battle,” said Owens.

“We’re gonna be working between now and 2022, then working into 2024 to make sure President-elect Biden is a one term president,” said Scott.

Officials say the Capitol Hill attack is still under investigation.