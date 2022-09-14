KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering man has been found guilty of four counts relating to the Capitol riot that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, David Mehaffie of Kettering was found guilty of two felony charges, aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, as well as two misdemeanor charges, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

Mehaffie was arraigned on August 12, 2021, and had pleaded not guilty to all counts.

According to court documents, Mehaffie was part of the crowd on the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Mehaffie was the first to walk through the first set and open a second set of doors where police officers had formed a human barricade.

Rioters began attacking them with their hands and with makeshift weapons. Court documents say Mehaffie later exited the tunnel and was directing the mob and assisting members of the crowd.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.