DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Another arrest has been made in the Miami Valley concerning the Capitol riots.

On February 8, Ohio man Kenneth D Massie was arrested in Dayton on charges concerning the January 6, 2021 insurrection. According to U.S. Magistrate Judge Harvey, Massie was identified in photographs of the events by two others at the riots: Jared Katsner and Luke Falkner.

Photos showing Katsner and Falkner were matched to the pair’s driver’s licenses, however, a third individual could not be as easily identified. During interviews, Katsner identified the third man as Massie, while Falkner said he was without his glasses and could not be sure. The release said Falkner did say the man was likely to be Massie.

On December 9, 2021, Massie was interviewed, and he admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. He also provided additional evidence, including the jacket he wore during the event and the cell phone he used at the time.

Massie is now facing several charges concerning this event, the release said. Charges include:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.