Five House members from Ohio voted to reject Electoral College results

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During the long day Wednesday when Congress met to certify the results of Electoral College, four Ohio House members voted to refuse to accept results from Arizona, and then they were joined by a fifth in refusing to accept results from Pennsylvania.
A group of Republican senators and representatives had said they would object to accepting the results from several states lost by President Donald Trump based on his continued accusations of unproven voter fraud in those states. The joint session of Congress to count and accept the results is normally a ceremonial function, but objections are allowed if signed by a member of each chamber.
As votes were counted alphabetically by state to certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump, the first contested state was Arizona. As each house was having separate debates on whether to accept the results, rioters stormed the Capitol, forcing the suspension of the debates and vote-counting for several hours while the building was cleared and secured.
After the debate resumed Wednesday night, the objection to accepting Arizona’s results was voted down, 93-6 in the Senate and 303-121 in the House. Four House members from Ohio voted to reject Arizona’s results:
- Jim Jordan, Fourth District (includes Union County)
- Bill Johnson, Sixth District
- Bob Gibbs, Seventh District
- Warren Davidson, Eighth District
Because of the dramatic events of the day, plans to object to more states’ results were scaled back and only Pennsylvania’s were objected to. The Senate skipped debate and immediately voted down the objection 92-7, but the House entered a second lengthy debate before voting it down 282-138. Voting to refuse to accept Pennsylvania’s results from Ohio were:
- Steve Chabot, First District
- Jordan
- Johnson
- Gibbs
- Davidson
Neither U.S. senator from Ohio — Republican Rob Portman or Democrat Sherrod Brown — supported the objections. Ohio has 16 congressional districts. Those who supported neither objection were Brad Wenstrup (R, Second), Joyce Beatty (D, Third), Robert Latta (R, Fifth), Marcy Kaptur (D, Ninth), Michael Turner (R, 10th), Marcia Fudge (D, 11th), Troy Balderson (R, 12th), Tim Ryan (D, 13th), David Joyce (R, 14th), Steve Stivers (R, 15th), and Anthony Gonzalez (R, 16th).
Of note, Beatty and Balderson have districts that include parts of Franklin County, where Columbus is. And Fudge is Biden’s choice to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
With the election results accepted and certified, Biden’s inauguration as president is set for Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The latest on Chaos at the Capitol
- Smiling man carrying lectern during Capitol riots identifiedInternet users have identified a man in a viral photo from Wednesday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol that shows him walking around the building with a lectern.
- Senator Schumer calls for Trump to be “immediately removed from office”WASHINGTON D.C. (WETM/News Nation) – United States Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is calling for President Donald Trump to be “immediately removed from office” following Wednesday’s riot at the United States Capitol. Schumer, who is expected to become the Senate Majority Leader in the new congress, called for a second impeachment of the President or […]
- American stops serving alcohol on DC flights as airlines step up safety measures after riotsAmerican has also increased staffing at Washington-area airports “as a precautionary measure” and will not be serving alcohol on flights to and from the area, a spokesman said.
- Facebook, Instagram extend block on Trump accounts ‘indefinitely’Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday both Facebook and Instagram have suspended President Donald Trump’s accounts “indefinitely.” “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” […]
