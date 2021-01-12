FBI, DOJ officials to provide update on charges related to Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Officials from the FBI and the Justice Department will provide an update Tuesday on charges related to the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin and FBI Washington Field Office ADIC Steven D’Antuono plan to lead the news conference, which is slated to begin at 3 p.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

The FBI recently warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-election Joe Biden’s inauguration. An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Jan. 20, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press.

The chief of the National Guard Bureau said Monday that the Guard is also looking at any issues across the country, as state capitols have begun to step up security.

Five people died in the violence last week, including a Capitol police officer. Two explosive devices were found, but they did not go off.

Meanwhile, federal officials continue to announce arrests of individuals involved in the Capitol attack.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced the arrest of a New York City judge’s son. Aaron Mostofsky was picked up at his brother’s home in Brooklyn, about a week after he was seen inside the Capitol wearing a fur costume and a police vest he is accused of stealing during the mayhem.

Court papers show how investigators are combing through internet communications to identify alleged offenders like Mostofsky, who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest the presidential election results.

Mostofsky, 34, is facing charges including felony theft of government property — a police bulletproof vest worth $1,905 and a riot shield valued at $265.