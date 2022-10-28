Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

WASHINGTON (WJW) — A local woman who joined a mob in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is headed to prison.

Christine Priola, 50, a former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, was sentenced Friday in a D.C. federal court to 15 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release. She’s also been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Priola pleaded guilty in July to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting. Prosecutors requested an 18-month sentence for Priola, along with three years of probation and $2,000 in restitution.

Prior to her sentencing, Priola pleaded with the judge for leniency.

“Words will not make up for my actions….my behavior was unacceptable, illegal and shameful,” she wrote. “I am truly sorry for all those who were hurt that day, especially those who died. I hope someday they can forgive me.”