DeWine authorizes National Guard to prepare for presidential inauguration

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an order authorizing 580 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen into state active duty to prepare to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.

Today, I signed an order authorizing 580 @OHNationalGuard Soldiers and Airmen into state active duty. This activation allows them to begin training in preparation to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C. This group will also assist in Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 12, 2021

People have the right to protest. They do not have the right to be destructive or hurt other people. We welcome peaceful protesters, but we saw what happened at the Capitol, so we are concerned. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 12, 2021

DeWine says people have the right to protest but do not have the right to be destructive or hurt others.