DeWine authorizes National Guard to prepare for presidential inauguration

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an order authorizing 580 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen into state active duty to prepare to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.

DeWine says people have the right to protest but do not have the right to be destructive or hurt others.

