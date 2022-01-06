WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Thursday, January 6 marks the one-year anniversary of when rioters stormed the U.S. capitol to interrupt the congressional confirmation of the Electoral College vote for Biden’s election. The following timeline details the events leading up to the insurrection as well as the effects felt throughout the rest of 2021.

January 3

According to the Associated Press, government leaders discussed the use of the National Guard before confirming Biden’s election. Trump approved the activation of the National Guard in Washington D.C.

January 6

12 pm: Trump gives a speach telling supporters to march to the Capitol

1:15 pm: Protesters reach the Capitol grounds. Congress had begun a joint session to count and confirm the Electoral College Vote.

1:49 pm: Violence begins to escalate, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund calls for assistance frmo the D.C. National Guard

2:10 pm: The first rioters begin to break into the Senate building and searching for the lawmakers counting votes. The building goes into lockdown

2:10-2:25 pm: Authorities worked on filling Sund's request for the National Guard's help. Rioters continued to break in as senators run to safety

2:25 pm: Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy prepares to deploy emergency reaction force to the Capitol

2:39 pm: D.C. Mayor issues citywide curfew beginning at 6 pm

2:40 pm: President Donald Trump tweets about what's happening.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

2:44 pm: Trump supporter Ashli Babbit is shot and killed while trying to climb through a window that lead to the House floor

2:48 pm: Members of Congress inside House chamber told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda.

2:51 pm: Lawmakers are evacuated from the U.S. Capitol as break-ins continue

3 pm: National Guard troops deployed

3:19 pm: Pelosi and Schumer call on Pentagon for help. Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.

3:37 pm: The Pentagon sends forces to protect homes of defense leaders, but no troops had yet reached the Capitol. Mike Pence tweets:

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

3:44 pm: Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement:

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.”

4:05 pm: President-elect Joe Biden addresses Americans from Delaware, asking President Donald Trump to go on national television to “fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

4:17 pm: Trump tweets to the protesters to, "go home and go in peace."

I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us: from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace so go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.” President Donald Trump

4:40 pm: Pelosi and Schumer call Pentagon leadership again asking for help securing the perimiter

5:20 pm: The first National Guard members arrive in riot gear

5:20 pm -8 pm: Guard members move rioters out of the Capitol.

8 pm: The Capitol is declared secure

January 13

The Democratic-controlled House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “Incitement of Insurrection, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. Read more here.

January 13-20

Security heightens around the Capitol as extra precautions are taken for Biden’s upcoming inauguration. Read more here.

January 20

Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States and declares that “democracy has prevailed.” Security heightens around the Capitol ahead of the inauguration. Read more here.

February 8

The Senate begins its second impeachment trial against President Donald Trump after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the article of impeachment. The president is charged with “incitement of insurrection”. Read more here.

February 13

Trump is acquitted by the senate on the charge of inciting an insurrection with votes of 57 to 43, falling ten votes short of the two-thirds supermajority required to convict. Read more here.

September 3

Trials continue for those charged in the January 6 insurrection. In September, perhaps the most recognizable member, the ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty to his role in the riots. Read more here.

2022

Many of those charged have yet to be seen in court, even one year after the Capitol riots. Eleven people from the Miami Valley have been charged, several of which still await trial. Read more here.

Teachers face the difficult task of teaching their students about the controversial events of January 6 from an unbiased perspective. Read more here.

This story was written with contributions from The Associated Press