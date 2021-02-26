Champaign County woman at Capitol riot declined motion for release to home confinement

This undated photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Jessica Watkins. Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both from Ohio, are being held at a county jail in Dayton, after being arrested Monday,Jan. 18, 2021. Watkins and Crowl, two self-described militia members, are facing federal charges that they participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. (Montgomery County Jail via AP).

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — After delaying his ruling until Friday, a federal judge has declined a motion put forth by Jessica Watkins’ attorney requesting she be released to home confinement in Woodstock, Ohio.

Her attorney filed additional federal documents Monday clarifying that Watkins had an encounter with U.S. Secret Service, not an official meeting and that she had no official role in security on Jan. 6.

In response to the motion for release, U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Watkins should remain in jail due to her being a “serious risk of flight” and her “brazen and unapologetic participation in offenses.”

“Release may be the norm, but the defendant’s actions and the beliefs that inspired her are uniquely threatening to our democratic way of life,” said Sherwin in court documents.

Watkins said during the hearing that she has officially disbanded her militia and that she is appalled by the actions of her fellow Oathkeepers after the events of Jan. 6. Watkins said she plans to focus on her business whenever she is released.

