Authorities search home of former Cleveland schools employee investigated for possible involvement in DC riot

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned investigators served a search warrant Friday night at the home of a former employee with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

A FOX 8 camera was there as authorities were at the eastern suburb home of Christine Priola.

They’re looking into whether Priola participated in Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol.

Priola resigned from her job with Cleveland schools. In her resignation letter, she listed three reasons, which include not wanting to take the COVID-19 vaccine. She also said she will be “Switching paths” to expose the “Global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia.”

Christine Priola

“I do not agree with my union dues which help fund people and groups that support the killing of unborn children,” Priola’s resignation letter states.

CMSD officials said they cannot comment further on the matter. Priola could not be reached to discuss.

The Cleveland Teachers Union released a statement on Friday, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“We are aware of reports of a Cleveland educator who engaged in rioting in the Capitol. We take these allegations very seriously and if true, they must be held accountable,” said union president Shari Obrenski.

“While we support the right to peaceful protest, what happened inside the Capitol on Wednesday was not a protest, it was an insurrection. It is the exact opposite of what we teach our students. Anyone who participated must bear the very serious consequences of their actions.”

CMSD said questions raised about the former employee’s alleged involvement in the riots have also raised questions about the district’s position on such behaviors. “While CMSD deeply believes in the right of any individual to peacefully protest, as many did on the Capitol plaza on Wednesday afternoon, the district deeply condemns the actions of those involved in the riots inside the Capitol and on the Capitol grounds. The right of peaceful protest, as protected by the first amendment, is a foundation of our democracy. The forcible takeover and willful destruction of our government is not,” the district said in a statement.

