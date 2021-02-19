6 new alleged Oath Keepers indicted along with pair from Champaign County

WASHINGDON, D.C. (WDTN) — Six additional people associated with the Oath Keepers have been arrested, charged and added as co-defendants to a superseding indictment against two Champaign County residents involved in the Capitol riot.

Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Champaign County, Ohio; and Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, were originally indicted on charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds. This superseding indictment replaces it and adds additional charges.

The six new co-defendants are:

Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Fla.

Kelly Meggs, 52, of Dunnellon, Fla.

Connie Meggs, 59, of Dunnellon, Fla.

Laura Steele, 52, of Thomasville, NC

Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, of Morrow, Ohio

Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, of Morrow, Ohio

According to the superseding indictment, Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, of which Connie Meggs, Young, and Steele also are alleged to be members.

Kelly Meggs allegedly posted to Facebook in late December that President Donald “wants us to make it WILD” and that he “called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild.” Around the same time Young allegedly arranged, for himself and others, training by a Florida company that provides firearms and combat training.

The indictment goes on to say that Sandra and Bennie Parker traveled with Watkins and Crowl from Ohio to Washington, D.C. Leading up to the Capitol riot, Bennie Parker communicated extensively with Watkins about joining her militia and combining forces for the events of Jan. 6.

Additional charges have been added to the superseding indictment regarding Caldwell and Young, who both allegedly tampered with documents or proceedings by unsending and deleting Facebook content after the Capitol riot.

You can read the superseding indictment below: