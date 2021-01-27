2 Champaign County residents indicted after involvement in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) — Two Champaign County residents have been indicted after criminal complaints were filed against both for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, along with co-conspirator Thomas Edward Caldwell, 65, have been indicted on four separate counts related to their involvement at the Capitol.

Conspiracy

Obstruction of An Official Proceeding

Destruction of Government Property

Restricted Building or Ground

Court documents allege that Watkins, Crowl and Caldwell all knowingly conspired to forcibly enter the Capitol on Jan. 6 and to disrupt the Congressional proceeding occurring that day. Filings also allege that the three caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to the Capitol building.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available. The full indictment can be downloaded and reviewed below.