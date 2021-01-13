100-plus people arrested in Capitol riot, AP count finds

The number of people arrested on criminal charges related to last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has exceeded 100.
The count by The Associated Press resulted from a nationwide review of court records and announcements of arrests issued by law enforcement agencies.
The charges range from misdemeanor curfew violations in the District of Columbia to federal felonies related to the assault of law enforcement officers, theft of government property and possessing firearms and explosives.
Federal prosecutors and the FBI said this week they are pursuing dozens more suspects who have been identified through photos and videos from the Jan. 6 melee and tips from the public.
Those newly arrested Wednesday include 56-year-old Robert Keith Packer, of Newport News, Virginia.
His mugshot appears to match the bearded man photographed at the Capitol wearing a hoodie emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz” and the phrase “Work Brings Freedom,” a translation of the German phrase from the gates of the Nazi concentration camp where more than 1.1 million Jews and others were murdered during World War II.
