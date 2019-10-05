Candlelight vigil planned for deceased child of Brooke Skylar Richardson

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Family members of the deceased child of Brooke Skylar Richardson are planning a candlelight vigil.

Trey Johnson, the father of the child, said he and his family hope to say thank you to everyone who supported their family in the events leading up to, and during the trial.

Johnson testified in court that he was never told about his child nor Richardson’s pregnancy.

The Johnson family is planning to hold the vigil from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Chautauqua Community Center at 23 Entrance Rd. in Miamisburg.

