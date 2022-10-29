Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A candidate running against an incumbent Congressman is holding a pancake breakfast at his home.

The democrat candidate running to represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Congress, David Esrati, opened his home up for a campaign breakfast event on Saturday in Dayton.

The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Esrati was making buttermilk pancakes and had coffee, orange juice, butter and Ohio maple syrup for visitors, according to the Esrati campaign page.

Campaign merchandise was available for purchase on site and a minimum donation of $5 was reportedly needed to participate in the breakfast.

The 10th Congressional District is currently held by Esrati’s opponent and seat incumbent, Mike Turner.