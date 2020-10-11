Vice President Pence, former Vice President Biden will campaign in Ohio Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, October 12th, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden will both travel to Ohio to campaign.

Vice President Pence will be in Columbus for a “Make America Great Again ” rally. It will be held at a construction company. The vice president is scheduled to speak at 12:30 in the afternoon. The event is open to the public, but you must register for tickets ahead of time. Our 2 NEWS crew will be in Columbus to bring you complete coverage of the rally.

At 1:15, Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Toledo on building back the economy for working families. Then at 5:45 he’ll attend a voter mobilization event in Cincinnati.