DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — College Promise has announced the launch of its Extend the Promise Campaign, with a goal to raise $2.75 million to help lead 500 students to and through college.

Additionally, a $100,000 challenge grant, made possible thanks to anonymous funds of The Dayton Foundation, will match all new gifts.

The Dayton Foundation, which provides College Promise with office and backroom support, and its fund holders have awarded $375,000 in grants toward the campaign. College Promise has raised 90 percent of the $2.75 million to date, with hopes of reaching its campaign goal by the end of 2022.

Students, whose lives have been impacted by poverty, are selected as College Promise scholars during their eighth grade year and are supported by adult volunteer mentors during their high school years.

Through their four-year commitment, scholars must practice good citizenship and maintain good grades. Upon high school graduation, students are awarded scholarships that allow them to attend college at little to no cost to them or their families. Many of the students are the first members in their families to attend and graduate college.

The first cohort of College Promise scholars graduated from high school in 2015. To date, scholars have earned 128 post-secondary credentials with a success rate 19 percent higher than all Montgomery County students and 37 percent higher than Montgomery County students who are of the same low-socioeconomic status.

To learn more about College Promise’s Extend the Promise Campaign or to become a mentor to a future scholar, visit https://mcocp.org or call Patrick Gill at (937) 225-9922.