KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering residents may see technical issues when contacting the Kettering Police Department via the non-emergency line, authorities said.

According to the Kettering Police Department, multiple jurisdictions have struggled to work with the non-emergency lines.

“We are currently experiencing issues with our non-emergency lines,” the department said in a post on Facebook. “Incoming calls can be answered but the caller cannot be heard and the caller can hear the dispatcher for a short time before the call will drop.”

The callers’ numbers will be logged and the dispatcher will call them back should the initial call fail, KPD said. If you do not receive a call back within five minutes, you should call again.

“Other jurisdictions are having the same issue and we are working to resolve the problem,” KPD explained. “When it is resolved we will provide an update.”