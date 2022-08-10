BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A county in the Miami Valley has reported its first monkeypox case.

According to a release from the Butler County Health District (BCHD) Wednesday, the county received a positive lab result for monkeypox from a local healthcare provider for a patient.

This is the second reported case in the Miami Valley, after Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County identified its first case of monkeypox Monday.

Monkeypox can spread to through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact. BCHD said people who have it will get a rash that goes through several stages, including scabs, before healing. People may also get flu-like symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization Tuesday for health care providers to administer the monkeypox vaccine in a new way.

BCHD said the vaccine is currently only recommended for high-risk individuals, due to the limited number of vaccines given to Ohio.