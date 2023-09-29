DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing eBay, an online e-commerce platform.

According to the DOJ, the government is accusing eBay of violating environmental laws. The e-commerce company is accused of allowing the sale of several harmful products, including devices that defeat vehicle pollution controls on motorized vehicles.

eBay released a statement following the filing of the lawsuit. The full statement is below:

“Maintaining a safe and trusted marketplace for our global community of sellers and buyers is a fundamental principle of our business at eBay. We dedicate significant resources, implement state-of-the-art technology and ensure our teams are properly trained to prevent prohibited items from being listed on the marketplace. Indeed, eBay is blocking and removing more than 99.9% of the listings for the products cited by the DOJ, including millions of listings each year. And eBay has partnered closely with law enforcement, including the DOJ, for over two decades on identifying emerging risks and assisting with prevention and enforcement. The Government’s actions are entirely unprecedented and eBay intends to vigorously defend itself.“ eBay Inc.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.