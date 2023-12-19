** Food-related content shown above **

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A beloved restaurant serving customers in Kettering, Moraine and the surrounding areas has temporarily shut its doors.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Treasure Island Supper Club, 4250 Chief Woods Lane, Moraine, has temporarily closed. A sign taped on the front entrance door explains the restaurant is closed until further notice because of “an unexpected occurrence.”

Another sign on the door indicated the restaurant had changed its operating hours on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

2 NEWS reached out to the restaurant’s current owner for comment. The owner declined to comment.

We are working to learn additional information on the closure.