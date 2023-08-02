MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Heidelberg Distributing Company announced some employees could be transferring from Cincinnati to Moraine.

According to a Heidelberg company spokesperson, the company is undergoing a consolidation process between two of their Cincinnati offices. The move is in an attempt to make better use of the location in Montgomery County.

“Heidelberg Distributing is consolidating the warehouse and delivery functions of two of our Cincinnati area locations into our facility in Moraine,” a company spokesperson said. “This will allow us to better utilize the space available in the Moraine facility and drive delivery efficiencies while strengthening our ability to serve our valued customers and suppliers.”

The Heidelberg Cincinnati building will become the company’s sales office, but the sales structure will not be subject to any changes, according to the company.

Employees who work as operations associates at the Cincinnati location will not have to leave the company. Heidelberg says all of the operations associates will be given the chance to transfer to the Moraine location.