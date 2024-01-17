DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton restaurant is cleaning up after an alleged break-in.

The Dayton Police Department says dispatchers received a call Tuesday around 11 a.m. to respond to Massaman Thai Cuisine in the 400 block of Patterson Road. Police confirmed that they found a glass door broken.

An individual at the scene told Dayton police officers that money and a cash register had been taken from the business. It is also believed by the individual that the break-in must have happened sometime between 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The business took to social media expressing their gratitude from the community after the difficult situation.

“Fon has been graceful and positive through such a negative situation,” the business said. “Can’t stop, won’t stop.”

According to Dayton police, the break-in remains under investigation.