DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Want another gas station to add to the compiling list of upcoming gas stations for the Dayton area?

QuikTrip is another gas station with plans to open a location right off I-75. The location will be near the corner of S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Cincinnati Street in Dayton.

A hiring sign is placed along the fence at the property, and construction at the site is currently underway. At this time, a timeline on a potential opening date is unknown.

Buc-ee’s, Sheetz, Wawa and others have plans for future locations in the Miami Valley.