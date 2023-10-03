KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Planning Commission asked the city of Kettering to deny rezoning of a property for a proposed business.

At the Kettering Planning Commission meeting Monday evening, members asked the city to deny re-zoning a property located on West Dorothy Lane for a proposed Sheetz. The proposed convenience store would sit at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

Kettering City Council will now make the decision at the Oct. 24 city council hearing.

Public property records currently show Kettering Health owns the property. 2 NEWS reached out to the healthcare organization for comment. At the time 2 NEWS reached out, they had no information to share.