** Prior coverage of job creation is shown above **

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 500 jobs will soon be coming to Cincinnati.

Worldpay, a global payment processing solution provider company, will be moving its global headquarters to Cincinnati. As a part of the move, WorldPay will bring over 500 new jobs and $56 million to the southwest Ohio region.

Charles Drucker, the incoming CEO of Worldpay, says the decision to choose Cincinnati as the new headquarters was to have a direct impact and a prime location to connect the company to customers across the world.

“The Worldpay family is excited to make Cincinnati our home once again,” Drucker said. “Access to talent, quality of life, great educational institutions and the new direct flight from CVG Airport to London significantly contributed to the decision to make our corporate headquarters in Greater Cincinnati, connecting us to our customers worldwide.”

A release from the state describes the company as being able to process transactions in 146 countries, 135 currencies and supporting over 1 million merchant businesses.

“Our region has the second-largest concentration of top financial institutions outside New York City, and we’re proud that Worldpay is calling Symmes Township home,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO, REDI Cincinnati.

As the company brings its headquarters to Hamilton County, it will retain over 900 jobs, which has a total payroll of $93.7 million, according to the state.