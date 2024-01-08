CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A well-known tennis tournament held near Cincinnati is making some major changes, including a name change.

According to a release, the Western & Southern Open is going back to being called the Cincinnati Open. The tennis tournament has been referred to as the Western & Southern Open since 2002, but is changing after Beemok Capital, the tournament’s owner, made the decision to keep the tournament in Mason.

In spring 2023, Beemok Capital was deciding on whether the tournament should stay in Warren County or move to North Carolina.

“Returning to Cincinnati Open as the tournament’s name is an opportunity for us to celebrate its rich history at a time when we are also focused on a bold future and taking every possible step to grow and enhance the event,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment.

Investments totaling $260 million are being made to the center for seating, an enlarged field for players and more days starting in 2025.

As part of the changes, the tournament is removing and upgrading all 12,000 seats, which is expected to be complete by August. Baseline Premier Box Seats are being constructed, which will include amenities, like cold towels, climate control and mii-fridges for water.

The tournament will be held at the Linder Family Tennis Center from Aug. 11 to 19.