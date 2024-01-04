MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A restaurant located in downtown Miamisburg will soon close its doors.

Watermark, located at 20 S First Street in Miamisburg, will be serving its last meal on Saturday, Jan. 27. The restaurant announced on social media that the business is a part of an upcoming sale.

The past six years have been quite an adventure (!), and it has been our honor and privilege to share it with all of you. We want to humbly and deeply thank each and every one of you for your wonderful support.” Chef Maria Walusis, Watermark

Restaurant management is already working to help staff land jobs for after the closure.