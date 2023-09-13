MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A car dealer in Miamisburg is hoping to upgrade two of their dealerships.

The city of Miamisburg’s Planning Commission is set to meet on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. As a part of the non-public hearing during the meeting, a Site Plan Review discussion is scheduled for two Matt Castrucci locations.

Documents obtained by 2 NEWS show Matt Castrucci Auto Mall wants to upgrade the Kia and Mazda facilities located on Mall Park Drive.

(Courtesy: City of Miamisburg)

Castrucci is intending to reconstruct the Nissan building. Plans call for completing a renovation and extending the existing service building. If approved, some of the Nissan building renovations are expected to include upgrading LED lights, a new exterior look and landscaping, according to documents.

The auto dealer is wanting to construct a new Kia building. Documents show a new and updated exterior, along with new landscaping and lighting are expected to be completed, if approved.

(Courtesy: City of Miamisburg)

(Courtesy: City of Miamisburg)

Recently, Matt Castrucci Honda rebuilt their Honda location, located at 3019 Miamisburg Centerville Road.