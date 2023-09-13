MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A car dealer in Miamisburg is hoping to upgrade two of their dealerships.
The city of Miamisburg’s Planning Commission is set to meet on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. As a part of the non-public hearing during the meeting, a Site Plan Review discussion is scheduled for two Matt Castrucci locations.
Documents obtained by 2 NEWS show Matt Castrucci Auto Mall wants to upgrade the Kia and Mazda facilities located on Mall Park Drive.
Castrucci is intending to reconstruct the Nissan building. Plans call for completing a renovation and extending the existing service building. If approved, some of the Nissan building renovations are expected to include upgrading LED lights, a new exterior look and landscaping, according to documents.
The auto dealer is wanting to construct a new Kia building. Documents show a new and updated exterior, along with new landscaping and lighting are expected to be completed, if approved.
Recently, Matt Castrucci Honda rebuilt their Honda location, located at 3019 Miamisburg Centerville Road.