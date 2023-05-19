DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Alcohol tasting is found across different restaurants and stores. If Ohio allows the permits, could you be able to taste in nearby Targets?

Multiple different locations of Target have applied with the Ohio Department of Commerce. You can view a list of the select locations that applied below.

Butler County

Hamilton – 3369 Princeton Road.

West Chester Township – 7644 Voice of America Centre Drive.

Greene County

Beavercreek – 2490 N. Fairfield Road.

Sugarcreek Township – 4341 Feedwire Road.

Montgomery County

Huber Heights – 5700 Executive Blvd.

Miami Township – 2300 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

All of the locations in the three counties that applied are currently pending for D-8 permits. A D-8 permit is described as the “sale of tasting samples of beer wine, and mixed beverages, but not spirituous liquor,” the Ohio Department of Commerce website says. The beverages must be consumed “at retail” on the property.

The Department of Commerce additionally shows Beavercreek location also applied for a D-6 Dry permit, which is still pending too. D-6 is said to be the sale of “intoxicating liquor on Sunday.”

2 NEWS reached out to Target for comment and is waiting to hear back.