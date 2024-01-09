TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A medical unit at a hospital in Miami County will soon be closing.

Premier Health confirmed on Tuesday that the Labor and Delivery Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center is set to close. Services in the unit at the hospital will be ending on Feb. 29. The last delivery will be on or before Feb. 21, according to Premier Health.

A combination of declining local birth rates, the shrinkage of births at Upper Valley Medical Center in 2022 and 2023, along with physician recruitment challenges are listed by the health organization as reasons behind the upcoming closure.

“While the decision to close the hospital’s labor and delivery unit was not easy, these factors all made the need for it obvious,” said Premier Health.

Patients will still be able to get maternity care at the Berry Women’s Center at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Gynecological surgery will continue to be performed at Upper Valley Medical Center. In March, the new Women’s Imaging Center will be opening at the hospital.

The company says they are working with staff to place those affected in alternative positions. Employees seeking to work in another specialty within Premier Health will have retraining available to them.