** Coverage of Kettering above **

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering call center will be experiencing mass layoffs in the coming months.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and and Family Service’s WARN notice says that a mass layoff will begin at VS Direct Fulfillment, LLC, located at 5959 Bigger Road in Kettering. The layoffs are expected to begin March 16, affecting 120 employees.

ODJFS WARN ODJFS WARN

VS Direct LLC notified the state of Ohio and Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner about the upcoming layoffs.

All layoffs for employees will be completed on or around Aug. 3.