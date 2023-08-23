** The video above shows prior coverage of Sheetz **

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A chance to win Sheetz for a year — plus additional prizes and events — are planned as the Huber Heights Sheetz location is scheduled to open before September.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Sheetz will finally opening their newest location at 7582 Old Troy Pike, the corner of Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road, in Huber Heights. The location in northern Montgomery County is the first in the Miami Valley for the convenience store chain.

Schedule of Sheetz Huber Heights grand opening events

The location will open to the public at 8 a.m. Free self-serve coffee and soda will be offered throughout the entire day.

Free self-serve coffee and soda will be offered throughout the entire day. At 9 a.m. , the grand opening ceremony will kick off with prizes such as a grand prize of free Sheetz for a year to a customer. (The winner is said to receive a $2,500 Sheetz gift card, according to a release.)

, the grand opening ceremony will kick off with prizes such as a grand prize of free Sheetz for a year to a customer. (The winner is said to receive a $2,500 Sheetz gift card, according to a release.) At 10:45 a.m., the location’s official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place.

The Foodbank and Special Olympics of Ohio are both receiving $2,500 from Sheetz.

“For over 40 years, The Foodbank has served as the primary source of food for the hunger relief network in the Miami Valley,” a release says. “A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz also extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.”

A Sheetz location is currently under development in Springfield, but an opening date has yet to be announced.