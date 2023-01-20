DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s is bringing a classic Cincinnati favorite to Buffalo, just in time for Sunday’s playoff game.

This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing the Buffalo Bills in a much-anticipated rematch – and Graeter’s Ice Cream will be right there to celebrate what they hope will be a sweet victory.

In the early hours of Friday, January 20, team members Amanda Buchel and Andy Connoly loaded the Graeter’s truck “up to the gills” with fresh ice cream and set off for Buffalo New York.

“It is a lot,” Amanda said. “No room on the truck for anyone else but the ice cream!”

The two started handing out free scoops outside of Anchor Bar, known to be the birthplace of the original Buffalo wings.

After trying some wings, and handing out free ice cream, they will head out to several other stops before sharing the love with fans at a Bengals tailgate Sunday.

“WHO DEY! We’re excited to bring home it for the Bengals and Cincinnati,” Amanda said. “Yeah, we want to give all this ice cream away while we’re here. We don’t want to bring any back,” Andy said.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has been family owned and operated since its start in 1870. Their home base is in Cincinnati, but they have about 55 locations across the Midwest and can be found in grocery stores even as far as Buffalo.